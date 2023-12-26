Saved Articles

Honda Elevate vs Honda Jazz

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jazz
Honda Jazz
V
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCi-VTEC
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km664
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl16.6
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,8928,56,666
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9007,65,106
RTO
1,21,99059,887
Insurance
54,50231,173
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44518,413

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda says it is adjusting production for the automatic variants of the Elevate, which are in more demand
    Honda Elevate sales touch 20,000 units in 100 days since launch, more orders for CVT
    17 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda Cars India announced that its entire range of passenger vehicles in India will be pricier from January 2024.
    This is the best time to buy a Honda car. Here's why
    3 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid.
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid
    11 Apr 2021
    Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
    Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating
    15 Feb 2022
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
