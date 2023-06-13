In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs XC40 Comparison