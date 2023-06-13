cr-v vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v T-roc Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 14.4 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.