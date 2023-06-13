In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|T-roc
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4