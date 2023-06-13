In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4