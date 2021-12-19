|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.4 kmpl
|19.16
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|Petrol-Hybrid
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|189 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|152 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|821 Km
|958
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|4
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|-
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹32,20,077
|₹47,51,830
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹28,27,001
|₹41,20,000
|RTO
|₹2,89,243
|₹4,41,000
|Insurance
|₹96,834
|₹1,90,330
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,999
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹69,212
|₹1,02,135