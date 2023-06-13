cr-v vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Superb [2020-2023] Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 31.99 Lakhs Mileage 14.4 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.