In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4