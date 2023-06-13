hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carscr-v vs Superb [2023-2024]

Honda cr-v vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Superb [2023-2024]
BrandHondaSkoda
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Seat Headrest
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTECEngine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
821 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18205 / 55 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18235 / 45 R18
Kerb Weight
1545 kg1565 kg
Wheelbase
2660 mm2836 mm
Width
1855 mm1864 mm
Length
4592 mm4869 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm151 mm
Height
1679 mm1503 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
522 litres625 litres
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres66 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
4-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED,LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
6+11
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige / BlackPiano Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07762,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00154,00,000
RTO
2,89,2435,69,000
Insurance
96,8342,39,690
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,2121,33,459

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CR-V on global roads at present is now in its sixth generation.
Stunning Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim launched. Pity it isn't coming to India
13 Jun 2023
Developed by 28 students from the Skoda Auto Vocational School, this custom project commemorates founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement
Skoda transforms Superb iV Wagon into L&K 130 hybrid pickup for 130th anniversary
22 Jun 2025
Honda has revealed details about the upcoming CR-V SUV which will be powered by hydrogen fuel and paired with an electric battery as well.
Honda CR-V SUV, powered by hydrogen fuel, will offer up to 434-km range
1 Mar 2024
Honda Cars has released a teaser video where a CR-V SUV prototype is seen being tested with hydrogen fuel-cell technology.
Honda unveils CR-V SUV prototype with hydrogen fuel-cell technology
14 Feb 2024
The Toyota Camry and the Skoda Superb are both premium mid-size sedans with a wide range of features and a luxurious, upmarket interior.
2025 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Which premium sedan should you buy
12 Dec 2024
The record was set using a completely standard Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI, no performance tweaks, no exotic modifications. The car used was the Essence trim, powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 148 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Skoda Superb diesel covers 2,831 km on a single tank, sets efficiency record
24 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
3 Nov 2023
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
New Honda CR-V video review
New Honda CR-V video review
9 Feb 2013
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers