In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Skoda Octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Skoda Octavia Price starts at Rs. 26.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Style. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Octavia Comparison