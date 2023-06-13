hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carscr-v vs Kodiaq

Honda cr-v vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Kodiaq
BrandHondaSkoda
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTEC-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
821 Km921 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18235 / 55 R18
Kerb Weight
1545 kg1765 kg
Wheelbase
2660 mm2791 mm
Width
1855 mm1864 mm
Length
4592 mm4758 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm155 mm
Height
1679 mm1679 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
522 litres447 L
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres62 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
4-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
35 Years / 125000 Kms
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Voice Command
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Differential Lock
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07742,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00136,99,000
RTO
2,89,2433,98,900
Insurance
96,8341,74,095
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21291,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
Latest Offers
See All
On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CR-V on global roads at present is now in its sixth generation.
Stunning Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim launched. Pity it isn't coming to India
13 Jun 2023
Honda has revealed details about the upcoming CR-V SUV which will be powered by hydrogen fuel and paired with an electric battery as well.
Honda CR-V SUV, powered by hydrogen fuel, will offer up to 434-km range
1 Mar 2024
Skoda Auto India’s H1 2026 sales growth was supported by stronger demand for the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Kylaq and Slavia.
Skoda Auto India sells 38,894 units in H1; Kushaq, Kodiaq and Kylaq drive momentum
1 Jul 2026
Honda Cars has released a teaser video where a CR-V SUV prototype is seen being tested with hydrogen fuel-cell technology.
Honda unveils CR-V SUV prototype with hydrogen fuel-cell technology
14 Feb 2024
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the brand’s first RS-badged premium SUV in India and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and black exterior highlights.
Skoda Kodiaq RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV
4 Jul 2026
Skoda Kodiaq RS uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries begin
13 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Skoda has unveiled the 2025 Enyaq facelift electric SUV for the global markets. The Enyaq will also become the first EV from the Czech auto giant to be launched in India.
Watch India-bound 2025 Skoda Enyaq EV facelift unveiled with bigger battery and enhanced range
9 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
New Honda CR-V video review
New Honda CR-V video review
9 Feb 2013
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers