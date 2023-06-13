In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Pajero Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|Pajero sport
|Brand
|Honda
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2477 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4