cr-v vs Pajero Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Pajero sport Brand Honda Mitsubishi Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Mileage 14.4 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2477 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.