In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|Outlander
|Brand
|Honda
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4