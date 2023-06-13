cr-v vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Outlander Brand Honda Mitsubishi Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Mileage 14.4 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2360 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.