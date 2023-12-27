Saved Articles

Honda cr-v vs MINI Countryman

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl14.34
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0 Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm189 bhp @
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
821 Km677
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
41
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07746,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00140,50,000
RTO
2,89,2434,34,000
Insurance
96,8341,87,631
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,2121,00,422

