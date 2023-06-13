hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carscr-v vs Countryman

Honda cr-v vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Countryman
BrandHondaMINI
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Rear View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm296 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
821 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18R19
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMultilink
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18R19
Kerb Weight
1545 kg1735 kg
Wheelbase
2660 mm2692 mm
Width
1855 mm1843 mm
Length
4592 mm4447 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Height
1679 mm1645 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
522 litres505 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres54 litres
Features
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
4-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
All-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Voice Command
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07774,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00164,90,000
RTO
2,89,2436,78,000
Insurance
96,8342,81,723
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,2121,60,134

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CR-V on global roads at present is now in its sixth generation.
Stunning Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim launched. Pity it isn't coming to India
13 Jun 2023
Honda has revealed details about the upcoming CR-V SUV which will be powered by hydrogen fuel and paired with an electric battery as well.
Honda CR-V SUV, powered by hydrogen fuel, will offer up to 434-km range
1 Mar 2024
Honda Cars has released a teaser video where a CR-V SUV prototype is seen being tested with hydrogen fuel-cell technology.
Honda unveils CR-V SUV prototype with hydrogen fuel-cell technology
14 Feb 2024
The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the new entry point to the brand's SUV lineup with local assembly, new features and competitive pricing.
Mini Countryman C launches soon; All you need to know about the upcoming SUV
25 Apr 2026
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow; here's what to expect
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow, here's what to expect
16 Jun 2026
The 2026 Mini Countryman C will arrive in India on June 17 with pre-bookings already underway.
Mini confirms June 17 launch for Countryman C in India
2 Jun 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
New Honda CR-V video review
New Honda CR-V video review
9 Feb 2013
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers