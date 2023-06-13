hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carscr-v vs Cooper

Honda cr-v vs MINI Cooper

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Cooper Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Cooper
BrandHondaMINI
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 38 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl17
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0 Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm189 bhp
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
821 Km748
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18195 / 55 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18195 / 55 R16
Kerb Weight
1545 kg-
Wheelbase
2660 mm2495
Width
1855 mm1727
Length
4592 mm3850
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Height
1679 mm1414
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Bootspace
522 litres211
Doors
5 Doors3
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres44
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
42
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige / BlackCustomisable
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07743,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00138,00,000
RTO
2,89,2434,09,000
Insurance
96,8341,77,990
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21294,304

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CR-V on global roads at present is now in its sixth generation.
Stunning Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport-L Trim launched. Pity it isn't coming to India
13 Jun 2023
The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is limited to just 30 units in India, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition launched in India, prices start at 58.90 lakh
19 May 2026
Honda has revealed details about the upcoming CR-V SUV which will be powered by hydrogen fuel and paired with an electric battery as well.
Honda CR-V SUV, powered by hydrogen fuel, will offer up to 434-km range
1 Mar 2024
Honda Cars has released a teaser video where a CR-V SUV prototype is seen being tested with hydrogen fuel-cell technology.
Honda unveils CR-V SUV prototype with hydrogen fuel-cell technology
14 Feb 2024
The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition features exclusive GP-inspired styling and will be limited to only 30 units in India.
MINI Cooper S GP edition: 5 things you should know
20 May 2026
Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition features exclusive styling elements for its 30-unit India run.
Mini opens bookings for Cooper S GP Inspired Edition; Only 30 units earmarked for India
6 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
New Honda CR-V video review
New Honda CR-V video review
9 Feb 2013
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
The Gravitas SUV launched by Tata Motors at Auto Expo 2020
Video: Tata launches Gravitas at Auto Expo 2020
5 Feb 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers