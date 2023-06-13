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Honda cr-v vs Mini clubman

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs clubman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Clubman
BrandHondaMini
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 41.9 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl14 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0 Petrol engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm189 bhp
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
821 Km616 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18195 / 55 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18195 / 55 R16
Kerb Weight
1545 kg1220 kg
Wheelbase
2660 mm2495 mm
Width
1855 mm1727 mm
Length
4592 mm3850 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Height
1679 mm1414 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Bootspace
522 litres211 litres
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres44 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
42
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredChrome
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige / BlackCustomisable
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07748,31,029
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00141,90,000
RTO
2,89,2434,48,000
Insurance
96,8341,93,029
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,2121,03,837

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