cr-v vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Clubman Brand Honda Mini Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 14.4 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.