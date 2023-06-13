cr-v vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Alturas g4 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Mileage 14.4 kmpl 12.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2157 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.