In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Alturas G4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|Alturas g4
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2157 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4