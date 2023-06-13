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Honda cr-v vs Mahindra Alturas G4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Alturas G4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Alturas g4
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 28.77 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl12.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc2157 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
Deshboard
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Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl12.03
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.2 Litre
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm420 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm178 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
821 Km842
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18255 / 60 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Spring5-Link Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18255 / 60 R18
Kerb Weight
1545 kg-
Wheelbase
2660 mm2865
Width
1855 mm1960
Length
4592 mm4850
Ground Clearance
198 mm244
Height
1679 mm1845
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Bootspace
522 litres234
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres70
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
43
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
-Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited120000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
NoBench
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige / BlackBlack & Grey
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherQuilted Nappa
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07733,77,901
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00128,77,260
RTO
2,89,2433,64,488
Insurance
96,8341,02,853
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0600
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21271,901

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