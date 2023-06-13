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Honda cr-v vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Carnival
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc2151 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Side Mirror
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.2L CRDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
821 Km1069 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18235 / 60 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMulti Link
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18235 / 60 R18
Kerb Weight
1545 kg-
Wheelbase
2660 mm3090 mm
Width
1855 mm1985 mm
Length
4592 mm5115 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm180 mm
Height
1679 mm1755 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
522 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres72 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
4-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED,LED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
6+12
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneTuscan & Umber
Interior Colours
Beige / BlackTuscan & Umber
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07774,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00163,91,000
RTO
2,89,2438,27,875
Insurance
96,8342,77,905
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,2121,61,145
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

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