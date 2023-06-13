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Honda cr-v vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v V-cross
BrandHondaIsuzu
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 21.05 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
821 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18245 / 70 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18245 / 70 R16
Kerb Weight
1545 kg1835 kg
Wheelbase
2660 mm3095 mm
Width
1855 mm1860 mm
Length
4592 mm5295 mm
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Height
1679 mm1785 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
522 litres-
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres55 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
4-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
Silver-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseCabin-Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
All-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on frontNo
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Speakers
6+-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Voice Command
YesNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)No
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Find My Car
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige / Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40:00
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07724,96,763
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00121,04,580
RTO
2,89,2432,79,072
Insurance
96,8341,12,611
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21253,665

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