Honda cr-v vs Isuzu MU-X

Honda cr-v vs Isuzu MU-X

cr-v
Honda cr-v
2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
4x2
₹33.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTECDdi VGS Turbo Intercooled
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
821 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
42
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
-Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07739,27,471
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00133,23,000
RTO
2,89,2434,44,375
Insurance
96,8341,59,596
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21284,416
Expert Reviews
Verdict

