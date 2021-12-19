Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.4 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 5 Gears
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|Ddi VGS Turbo Intercooled
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|189 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|152 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|821 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|4
|2
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|-
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Controls
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹32,20,077
|₹39,27,471
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹28,27,001
|₹33,23,000
|RTO
|₹2,89,243
|₹4,44,375
|Insurance
|₹96,834
|₹1,59,596
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,999
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹69,212
|₹84,416