In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Cylinders
|4
|4