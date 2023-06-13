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HomeCompare Carscr-v vs Tucson [2020-2022]

Honda cr-v vs Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda cr-v and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Tucson [2020-2022]
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 28.27 Lakhs₹ 22.55 Lakhs
Mileage14.4 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1997 cc1999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Cylinders44

Filters
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda cr-v Visual Comparison

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Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTECNu 2.0
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
821 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18225 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMulti-Link with coil spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut With Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18225 / 55 R18
Kerb Weight
1545 kg-
Wheelbase
2660 mm2670
Width
1855 mm1850
Length
4592 mm4480
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Height
1679 mm1660
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
522 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres62
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
42
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseWith Key
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on frontHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige / BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07726,31,465
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00122,69,100
RTO
2,89,2432,42,910
Insurance
96,8341,18,955
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21256,560

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New generation Hyundai Tucson is offered with advanced safety features like ADAS functionality and autonomous Level 2 drive assistance besides multiple airbags.
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1 Sept 2022
New Honda CR-V video review
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