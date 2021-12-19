HT Auto
HomeCompare Carscr-v vs Tucson [2020-2022]

Honda cr-v vs Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTECNu 2.0
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4300 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
152 bhp @ 6500 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
821 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
42
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesYes
Third Row AC
--
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
32,20,07726,31,465
Ex-Showroom Price
28,27,00122,69,100
RTO
2,89,2432,42,910
Insurance
96,8341,18,955
Accessories Charges
6,9990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
69,21256,560
