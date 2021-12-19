|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.4 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|189 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|152 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|821 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|4
|1
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|-
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹32,20,077
|₹24,95,389
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹28,27,001
|₹23,79,000
|RTO
|₹2,89,243
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹96,834
|₹99,889
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,999
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹69,212
|₹53,635