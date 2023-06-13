In 2026 when choosing among the Honda cr-v and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
cr-v vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cr-v
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs