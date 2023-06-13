cr-v vs Kona Electric Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cr-v Kona electric Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 28.27 Lakhs ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Range - 452 km/charge Mileage 14.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 39.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6.1 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda cr-v and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.