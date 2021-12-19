HT Auto
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl19.4 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km873 Km
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07312,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90011,21,900
RTO
1,85,7201,24,190
Insurance
90,95448,337
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64427,833
Expert Reviews
Verdict

One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it...

Read More

Volkswagen Virtus first-drive review: The sedan your garage deserves

