In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Virtus
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3