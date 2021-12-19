|Engine
|1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5 kmpl
|19.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Driving Range
|775.5 Km
|873 Km
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹20,77,073
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,93,900
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹1,85,720
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹90,954
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,499
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,644
|₹27,833
One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it...Read More