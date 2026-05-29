In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Taigun
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-