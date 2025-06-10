In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-