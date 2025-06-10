In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-