|Engine
|1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|2TR-FE
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|775.5 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹20,77,073
|₹20,04,003
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,93,900
|₹17,18,000
|RTO
|₹1,85,720
|₹1,87,800
|Insurance
|₹90,954
|₹97,703
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,499
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,644
|₹43,073
Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...Read More