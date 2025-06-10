civic vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1799 cc 2694 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.