In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4