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HomeCompare Carscivic vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Honda civic vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandHondaToyota
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1799 cc2694 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders44

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civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC2TR-FE
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.4
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Spring4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Width
1799 mm1830
Length
4656 mm4735
Kerb Weight
1268 kg1730
Wheelbase
2700 mm2750
Height
1433 mm1795
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Bootspace
430 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres65
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07320,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90017,18,000
RTO
1,85,7201,87,800
Insurance
90,95497,703
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64443,073
Expert Rating
-

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