In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4