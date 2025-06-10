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Honda civic vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Innova crysta
BrandHondaToyota
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc2393 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Spring4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Width
1799 mm1830 mm
Length
4656 mm4735 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg1730 kg
Wheelbase
2700 mm2750 mm
Height
1433 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
430 litres447 L
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres65 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
FrontYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
FrontYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
46 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07323,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90019,72,000
RTO
1,85,7202,62,500
Insurance
90,9541,07,498
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64450,349

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