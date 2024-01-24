In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)