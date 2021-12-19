|Engine
|1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|775.5 Km
|306
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹20,77,073
|₹12,39,825
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,93,900
|₹11,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,85,720
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹90,954
|₹34,095
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,499
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,644
|₹26,648