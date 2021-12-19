Saved Articles

Honda civic vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda civic and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl16.14
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
775.5 Km807
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07317,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90014,99,400
RTO
1,85,7201,94,375
Insurance
90,95473,249
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64437,990

