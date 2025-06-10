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Honda civic vs Tata Safari

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Safari Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Safari
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
i-VTECHyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm168 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 65 R17
Width
1799 mm1922 mm
Length
4656 mm4668 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2741 mm
Height
1433 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
430 litres420 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres50 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
FrontNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontHalogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackAsh Grey
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07315,37,334
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90013,29,000
RTO
1,85,7201,44,900
Insurance
90,95462,934
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64433,043
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Decent styling updates on the outsideMuch more premium cabin than before

Cons

No AWD or petrol engine option

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