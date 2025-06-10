civic vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 16.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1799 cc - Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.