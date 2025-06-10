In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)