civic vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 16.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1799 cc - Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.