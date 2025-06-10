In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4