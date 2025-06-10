civic vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1956 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.