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HomeCompare Carscivic vs Harrier [2019-2023]

Honda civic vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Harrier [2019-2023]
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc1956 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Deshboard
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl16.35
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
775.5 Km817.5
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.75
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 70 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 70 R16
Width
1799 mm1894
Length
4656 mm4598
Kerb Weight
1268 kg1655
Wheelbase
2700 mm2741
Height
1433 mm1706
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
430 litres425
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres50
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents on Pillars
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din1 Din
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07316,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90014,39,900
RTO
1,85,7201,86,937
Insurance
90,95468,340
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64436,446
Expert Rating
-

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