|Engine
|1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|174 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|178 nm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|140 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|114 bhp
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Driving Range
|775.5 Km
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹20,77,073
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,93,900
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹1,85,720
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹90,954
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹6,499
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹44,644
|₹26,249