civic vs karoq Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Karoq Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 14.49 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Skoda karoq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.