In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Xl6
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4