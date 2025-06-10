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Honda civic vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Jimny
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTECK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km678 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16195 / 80 R15
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16195 / 80 R15
Width
1799 mm1645 mm
Length
4656 mm3985 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg1200 kg
Wheelbase
2700 mm2590 mm
Height
1433 mm1720 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Bootspace
430 litres208 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres40 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
44
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07313,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90012,31,500
RTO
1,85,7201,27,980
Insurance
90,95438,076
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64430,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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