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Honda civic vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Grand Vitara Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Grand vitara
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage16.5 kmpl20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1799 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Charging Time--

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civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTECK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km950 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 60 R17
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 60 R17
Width
1799 mm1795 mm
Length
4656 mm4345 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2600 mm
Height
1433 mm1645 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
430 litres373 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres45 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07312,25,566
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90010,76,500
RTO
1,85,7201,12,480
Insurance
90,95436,086
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64426,342
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

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