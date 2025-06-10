In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-