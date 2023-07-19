civic vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Xuv500 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 2179 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.