HomeCompare Carscivic vs XUV 400 EV

Honda civic vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD-
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Engine Type
i-VTEC-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
775.5 Km375 km/charge
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07316,90,683
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90015,99,000
RTO
1,85,72020,000
Insurance
90,95471,183
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64436,339
