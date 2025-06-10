In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)