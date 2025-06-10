civic vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.