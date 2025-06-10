In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3