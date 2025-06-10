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Honda civic vs Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Bolero neo plus
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 11.41 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc2184 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual
Cylinders43

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Seats Aerial View
Front Left Side
Grille
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl14 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.2 litre mHawk Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm118 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 70 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMulti-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 70 R16
Width
1799 mm1795 mm
Length
4656 mm4400 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2680 mm
Height
1433 mm1812 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person9 Person
Bootspace
430 litres696 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres60 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Front-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBlack & Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07313,71,579
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90011,41,001
RTO
1,85,7201,54,625
Insurance
90,95475,453
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64429,480

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