Honda civic vs Kia Seltos

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda civic and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹10.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTECG1.5 MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07312,51,215
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90010,89,900
RTO
1,85,7201,12,990
Insurance
90,95447,825
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64426,893

Hyundai Creta1493.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Creta vs Seltos
Kia Sonet998.0 cc to 1493.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Seltos1482 cc to 1497 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Sonet vs Seltos

    Latest News

    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The updated Sonet will be the first launch from the company in India in 2024 and will be followed by the launch of the latest Carnival and the introduction of EV9 later in the year.
    Kia India to reduce exports to help bolster supply for domestic market
    15 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to hit the Indian market on 16th January 2024, which will intensify the rivalry in the mid-size SUV segment, where other models like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra Scorpio-N are among the strong players.
    2024 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which South Korean SUV should you choose
    11 Jan 2024
    The updated Kia Sonet has received key styling updates on the outside and now comes with ADAS. There is, however, no change to the overall dimensions and mechanics of the model.
    Facelift Kia Sonet SUV unveiled, pre-bookings start from 20th December
    15 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The 2024 Kia Seltos facelift SUV comes with several changes on the inside and outside, including a more powerful engine.
    Kia Seltos facelift makes debut: First Look
    18 Nov 2022
    Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Kia Seltos 2023 facelift SUV: First drive review
    23 Jul 2023
    Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14. Bookings for the new Seltos will begin on the same day.
    Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     