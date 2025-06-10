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Honda civic vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Carnival
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc2151 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Side Mirror
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.2L CRDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
775.5 Km1069 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 60 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringMulti Link
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16235 / 60 R18
Width
1799 mm1985 mm
Length
4656 mm5115 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm3090 mm
Height
1433 mm1755 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
430 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres72 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontLED,LED
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
412
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneTuscan & Umber
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackTuscan & Umber
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07374,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90063,91,000
RTO
1,85,7208,27,875
Insurance
90,9542,77,905
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,6441,61,145
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

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