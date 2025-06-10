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Honda civic vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic D-max
BrandHondaIsuzu
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc2499 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual
Cylinders4-

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Right Side View
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTECVGT Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres6.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 R16C
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 R16C
Width
1799 mm1860 mm
Length
4656 mm5375 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg1550 Kg
Wheelbase
2700 mm2600 mm
Height
1433 mm1800 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Bootspace
430 litres1495 litres
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres55 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
TFT-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Front-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige and Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07312,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90010,54,900
RTO
1,85,7201,31,862
Insurance
90,95469,902
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64427,021

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