Honda civic vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda civic and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

civic
Honda civic
V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Hi-Lander
₹16.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07320,23,682
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90016,98,000
RTO
1,85,7202,28,250
Insurance
90,95496,932
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64443,496

