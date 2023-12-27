In 2023 when choosing between the Honda civic and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Honda civic and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V CVT Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs 16.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 1898 cc engine, 16.56 to 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less