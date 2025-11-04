In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3