civic vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Venue n line [2022-2025] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 998 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.