In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Cylinders
|4
|4