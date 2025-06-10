civic vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Tucson [2020-2022] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 22.55 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1999 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.