In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs