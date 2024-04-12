civic vs Kona Electric Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Kona electric Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 23.79 Lakhs Range - 452 km/charge Mileage 16.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 39.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1799 cc - Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic Charging Time - 6.1 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda civic and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.