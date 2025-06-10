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Honda civic vs Hyundai Elantra

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Elantra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Elantra
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc1999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
Cylinders44

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civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
2.0 SX MT
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl15
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0 l Nu
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
775.5 Km750
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas type shock absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMc Pherson Strut with Gas type shock absorber
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16205 / 60 R16
Width
1799 mm1800
Length
4656 mm4620
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2700
Height
1433 mm1465
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
430 litres458
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres50
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Gesture Control
NoNo
Speakers
46+
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
MP3 Playback
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackBeige & Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07320,62,724
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90017,86,100
RTO
1,85,7201,89,476
Insurance
90,95486,548
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0600
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64444,335

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