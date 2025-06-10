civic vs Elantra Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Elantra Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 17.83 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1999 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.