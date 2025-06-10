In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Creta N Line Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|Creta n line
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4