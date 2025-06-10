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Honda civic vs Hyundai Creta N Line

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs Creta N Line Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic Creta n line
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 17.94 Lakhs₹ 19.03 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl18 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1799 cc1482 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
civic
Honda civic
Civic V CVT Petrol
₹17.94 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line
N8 1.5 Turbo MT
₹16.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda civic Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Airbags
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1799 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5 kmpl18 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.5l MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
174 Nm @ 4300 rpm253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 6500 rpm158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
775.5 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
Multilink, Coil SpringCoupled torsion beam axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson strut with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R16215 / 55 R18
Width
1799 mm1790 mm
Length
4656 mm4330 mm
Kerb Weight
1268 kg-
Wheelbase
2700 mm2610 mm
Height
1433 mm1635 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
430 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres50 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableAuto Folding
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
NoManual
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
46
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackSporty Black / Athletic Red inserts
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,77,07319,38,426
Ex-Showroom Price
17,93,90016,93,300
RTO
1,85,7201,79,630
Insurance
90,95464,996
Accessories Charges
6,4990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
44,64441,664

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